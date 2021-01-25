JSW Steel’s strong Q3 performance lifts Street sentiment

JSW steel, as anticipated, reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ending December. The rising realizations and firm demand pushed up the operating performance of the company. The company not only saw net sales grow 22.8% year-on-year but also witnessed a strong improvement in its operating profits, which more than doubled compared to the year-ago quarter. The steelmaker posted heavy profits compared to losses in the year-ago quarter.

On the volumes front, the company saw lesser exports, volume declined 5% sequentially to 3.9 MT (million tonne). The exports contribution stood at only 10% of sales in Q3 versus 28% in Q2 FY21. However, exports earn lesser margins and hence higher domestic sales accrue more benefits at the operating level. The realizations improved 22% sequentially. This meant earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 40% sequentially. The Ebitda per tonne of the consolidated entity came at ₹15246 a tonne, which translates to an improvement of 48% sequentially. The 80% sequential rise in net profit was also aided by slightly lower taxes.

Strong demand and favourable price environment mean the company might continue to post a strong performance in subsequent quarters too. Though the company may have lowered its production guidance for FY21 to 15.2 MT from 16MT, owing to disruptions faced in the earlier half of the fiscal year, however, it expects to meet its sales guidance of 15MT in FY21.

The company is also hoping to see growth helped by expanded capacities coming on stream. Its 5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) Dolvi capacity expansion is slated to be completed by end of the March quarter. The benefits will accrue over FY22 post stabilizations and completion of the integration process.

While most aspects bode well, the rising iron-ore and coal prices remain a worry. The company is still significantly dependent on external supplies for meeting its raw material requirement. Analysts at PhillipCapital India Research believe that iron ore costs are to remain higher for the company despite improving integration capabilities as captive iron ore is coming in at a huge premium, limiting spread improvement.

Nevertheless, current higher steel prices might support some earnings improvement moving forward. “We expect Q4 FY21 Ebitda margin to be even stronger than ₹18,000/tonne as spot steel price is 9,000/tonne higher than its 3Q average. We raised our estimated Ebitda for FY21 by 8% after factoring in strong pricing".

On Monday, the stock saw up to 5.2% gains in morning trade post Friday results.

