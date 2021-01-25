JSW Steel’s strong Q3 performance lifts Street sentiment

On the volumes front, the company saw lesser exports, volume declined 5% sequentially to 3.9 MT (million tonne). The exports contribution stood at only 10% of sales in Q3 versus 28% in Q2 FY21. However, exports earn lesser margins and hence higher domestic sales accrue more benefits at the operating level. The realizations improved 22% sequentially. This meant earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 40% sequentially. The Ebitda per tonne of the consolidated entity came at ₹15246 a tonne, which translates to an improvement of 48% sequentially. The 80% sequential rise in net profit was also aided by slightly lower taxes.

