JSW Steel gets back its lustre in Q1; safeguard duty provides support
Summary
JSW Steel's Q1FY26 Ebitda surged 38% to ₹7,600 crore, driven by lower costs and higher volumes. Despite a 34% drop in imports, sales grew 9% to 6.7 million tonnes.
JSW Steel Ltd’s consolidated Ebitda jumped 38% year-on-year to ₹7,600 crore in Q1FY26, thanks to lower raw material costs, royalties and higher volumes. Ebitda per tonne rose 26% to ₹11,324 when overall revenue was little changed at ₹43,100 crore.
