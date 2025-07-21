Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  JSW Steel gets back its lustre in Q1; safeguard duty provides support

JSW Steel gets back its lustre in Q1; safeguard duty provides support

Ashish Agrawal

JSW Steel's Q1FY26 Ebitda surged 38% to 7,600 crore, driven by lower costs and higher volumes. Despite a 34% drop in imports, sales grew 9% to 6.7 million tonnes. 

To reduce its cost of production and insulate itself from raw material price volatility, JSW Steel is investing in backward linkages to increase its iron ore mining capacity. (Image: Pixabay)
JSW Steel Ltd’s consolidated Ebitda jumped 38% year-on-year to 7,600 crore in Q1FY26, thanks to lower raw material costs, royalties and higher volumes. Ebitda per tonne rose 26% to 11,324 when overall revenue was little changed at 43,100 crore.

Prices haven’t recovered fully. While blended realization at 64,500 per tonne is up about 3,300 from the lows in Q4FY25, it is about 8% down year-on-year.

The Indian steel industry got a push after the imposition of safeguard duty in April, which led to a notable 34% sequential drop in imports in Q1. JSW’s sales grew by 9% to 6.7 million tonnes, with domestic volumes up by 12%. The management expects sales to reach 29.2 mt in FY26, up 13% year-on-year, backed by strong domestic outlook.

Also Read | 'Importers finding gaps in India's 12% steel safeguard duty'

While prices moderated in July with lower construction activity, the outlook is better.

“Domestic steel prices bottomed out in mid-July and should recover post-monsoon," Nuvama Institutional Equities said in an 18 July report. It projects JSW’s FY26 Ebitda growth at 47%, aided by higher volumes, prices and lower raw material costs.

Among sectors, consumer appliances and automotive saw robust growth of 27% and 20%, possibly in anticipation of a sales pick-up in the upcoming festive season. Also, the US business reported positive Ebitda against a loss in the previous year, thanks to 18% volume growth and higher realization. Yet, with 4% contribution to total volumes, its impact on consolidated financials was limited.

Expansion projects

JSW is undertaking significant capital expenditure towards capacity expansion and backward integration projects to leverage strong domestic demand. The 5 million tonne per annum (mtpa) expansion at Vijayanagar will likely provide incremental Ebitda of about 1,500 per tonne with higher operational efficiency. Besides, the commissioning of three iron ore mines this year would help it achieve 40% raw material security against 36% in FY25.

JSW’s total domestic capacity is expected to reach 41.9 mtpa from the current 34.2 mtpa, with the commissioning of the Dolvi phase III expansion and other smaller projects by September 2027. The FY26 capex plan is 20,000 crore, up from 14,700 crore in FY25. Still, strong cash flows helped JSW reduce its net debt-to-Ebitda to 3.2x in Q1 from 3.34x in Q4FY25.

Also Read | JSW Steel eyes a resurgence in overseas operations, lower costs in India in FY26

The stock trades at an enterprise value of 9.4x FY26 estimated Ebitda, near its five-year average, Bloomberg data shows. Post-monsoon price trends and a volume ramp-up should provide further cues for the stock.

