JSW Steel shines on favourable prices, higher volume projections
Summary
- Investors’ optimism is reflected in the company’s shares, which have gained 18% so far in 2025, making JSW the most valuable steel company in the world.
JSW Steel Ltd is poised to improve its near-term profitability from the lows of the December quarter (Q3FY25), aided by multiple factors such as improved realisation thanks to the proposed safeguard duty by the directorate general of trade remedies (DGTR), lower raw material costs, and higher volumes amid robust domestic demand.