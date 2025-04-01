JSW Steel shines on favourable prices, higher volume projections

Iron ore boost

Yet, bigger gains may be expected from the expansion of captive iron ore production to 45 mtpa by FY26 from 27 mtpa at present, with the captive share of iron ore rising to 50% from 39% in Q3FY25. Of this, about 8 mtpa of capacity should be commissioned in Q1FY26. The coking coal mine in Australia in which JSW has secured a 20% stake is expected to start production in April, while the two domestic mines are likely to be operational by Q4FY26. Higher captive sourcing mitigates the risk from raw material price fluctuations apart from reducing costs.