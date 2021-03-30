MUMBAI: Shares of JSW Steel Ltd hit a new 52-week high of Rs464 on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday as the company completed the acquisition of Bhushan Power & Steel (BSPL) under the insolvency law. With this, JSW Steel has become the largest steel company in India with a capacity of 27 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), pointed out analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd.

Steel stocks were in demand on Tuesday also after multinational brokerage firms CLSA and JP Morgan said they are bullish on the sector and see more upside in these stocks.

The acquisition provides Sajjan Jindal-controlled JSW Steel increased presence in eastern India. “Land availability at BPSL provides JSW Steel scope for further brownfield capacity expansions, especially in eastern India where it has a weaker presence. JSTL also plans to explore synergies with its earlier-acquired Monnet Ispat as the two facilities are located less than 100km apart," analysts at Jefferies pointed out.

The enterprise value (EV) for the BSPL acquisition was Rs19,400 crore. According to analysts at Jefferies, while this acquisition will have a minimal earnings impact, the company's net debt will rise by around 9%. "The implied transaction EV/tonne of ~US$890 is not cheap, although Bhushan Power's interim cash flows during the insolvency period, if provided to JSW Steel, can bring down the acquisition cost," it said in a report on 29 March.

According to media reports, JSW Steel is now eyeing public sector unit Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd and has submitted an expression of interest. Tata Steel Ltd and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India are said to be other companies in the race for Neelachal Ispat Nigam. If JSW bags this asset too, its lead over other domestic manufacturers will rise further. Neelachal Ispat has an integrated steel plant with a capacity of 1.1 mtpa.

