JSW Steel stock at new highs after acquisition makes it largest steel firm

The enterprise value (EV) for the BSPL acquisition was Rs19,400 crore. According to analysts at Jefferies, while this acquisition will have a minimal earnings impact, the company's net debt will rise by around 9%. "The implied transaction EV/tonne of ~US$890 is not cheap, although Bhushan Power's interim cash flows during the insolvency period, if provided to JSW Steel, can bring down the acquisition cost," it said in a report on 29 March.

