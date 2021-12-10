JSW steel to benefit from expansion-aided volume growth

It is the expansions that are likely to drive growth for the company as we move forward. The integrated operations of the Dolvi 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) brownfield expansion had already commenced. The same has taken the company's capacity to 23 mtpa. The JSW Group capacities in India & USA (including capacities under joint control) have grown to 28 MTPA. Meanwhile, the ongoing expansions will aid growth for the company further. The company’s 5 mtpa brownfield expansion at Vijayanagar is progressing well, with civil works underway at the site. The Downstream expansion projects at Vijayanagar, Vasind and Tarapur are in advanced stages of implementation. Overall, the same will add 7.5mtpa to the company's capacities by FY24.