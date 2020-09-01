Judicious usage of cash from Schneider deal key for L&T stock

Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) had announced the sale of its switchgears business to Schneider Electric two years ago. Given the delay in concluding the deal, there was understandably nervousness among investors. Finally, the deal has concluded and the company will receive ₹14000 crore in cash, but there were no fireworks on the Street. L&T shares have been flat.

While the conclusion of the deal is a positive, what is key is what L&T plans to do with the proceeds. The company has not outlined any specifications on utilisation of these proceeds. But expectations are that L&T would use this money to cut debt and increase focus on its core business. High exposure to non-core businesses has been a niggling worry for investors in this stock.

“We believe if most of these proceeds are reinvested in the core business and in debt repayment, particularly in Hyderabad Metro to make it a self-sustaining project, confidence should gradually build-back," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a note on 31 August. According to Jefferies, the ₹10600 crore Mindtree acquisition in 2019 did not go down well with investors. It cast some doubt on capital allocation as it ran contrary to management's commentary of making its balance sheet leaner, added the note.

L&T’s total debt soared by ₹33,500 crore over the last two years to ₹1.41 trilion at the end of fiscal year 2020. It surged further by ₹14,300 crore in the June quarter of FY21 and stands at ₹1.55 trillion. Cyclical challenges in the engineering and construction business, the commissioning of the Hyderabad Metro project and delays in closure of the Schneider deal added to significant stress on L&T’s balance sheet.

"Sharp increase in debt is mainly led by increase in working capital needs in the backdrop of execution slowdown in recent months. In the June quarter, L&T’s working capital as a percentage of its revenues increased to 26.8%. L&T had earlier guided to bring its working capital down to 18% of its revenues. In the absence of private capex, achieving this target is difficult, however offloading some non-core assets would take some pressure off its working capital cycle," said Arafat Saiyed, assistant vice president at Reliance Securities Ltd.

For the stock to reclaim its past glory, more divestments of non-core assets are needed, which will improve return ratios.

Also, what could cap near-term gains in the stock is the grim sector outlook. As pointed out, the tight fiscal space would keep government spending on infrastructure muted, and restrict meaningful inflow of new orders. Compared to its pre-covid highs early this year, the stock is still down by about 30%.

