Judicious usage of cash from Schneider deal key for L&T stock

“We believe if most of these proceeds are reinvested in the core business and in debt repayment, particularly in Hyderabad Metro to make it a self-sustaining project, confidence should gradually build-back," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a note on 31 August. According to Jefferies, the ₹10600 crore Mindtree acquisition in 2019 did not go down well with investors. It cast some doubt on capital allocation as it ran contrary to management's commentary of making its balance sheet leaner, added the note.