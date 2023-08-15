In July, goods exports fell by around 16% to $32.3 billion. This is the sixth consecutive month in which goods exports have fallen. Along similar lines, goods imports fell by 17% to $52.9 billion. This is the seventh consecutive month in which goods imports have fallen.

A major reason for this fall is a drop in the price of crude oil. In July 2022, the price of the Indian basket of crude oil had averaged $105.5 per barrel.

This year, the price averaged around 24% lower at $80.4 per barrel in July.

India imports a bulk of the crude oil that it consumes.

As per the latest data, the country imported 88.4% of the crude oil that it consumed in April and May. In FY23, the import dependency had stood at 87.3%. Hence, once oil prices fall, the price paid for oil imports also falls. India’s oil imports during July fell by around 37% to $11.8 billion. And this has led to the overall goods imports coming down.

Further, while India produces next to no oil, Indian companies do refine crude oil and export it.

Again, when crude oil prices come down, India’s oil exports also come down significantly. In July, India’s oil exports fell by around 44% to $4.6 billion, mainly led by the drop in oil prices.

So, how are things if we look at non-oil exports and non-oil imports? In this case the situation does seem to be worrying but not as worrying as the overall fall makes it out to be.

In July India’s non-oil goods exports fell by a little over 8% to $27.7 billion. This is primarily on account of a slowdown in global growth. The World Bank expects global growth to slow down to 2.1% in 2023, after growing 3.1% in 2022. The forecast for advanced economies is worse. In 2023, the US and the Euro Area are expected to grow by 1.1% and 0.4%, respectively, after growing 2.1% and 3.5%, respectively, in 2022.

This slowdown in growth already reflects in the slowdown seen in Indian goods exports to the developed world.

Their lack of consumer demand is showing up in Indian exports as well. From April to June, the latest data shows goods exports to the US have fallen by a little over 13% to $18.8 billion.

Exports to the European Union countries have been flattish at around $14.8 billion.

Over and above this, India’s exports to the United Arab Emirates, India’s other big goods exports destination, have fallen by a little under 9% to $7.5 billion.

At the same time, India’s non-oil goods imports fell by around 9% to $41.2 billion. In fact, the non-oil non-gold non-silver imports fell by around 10% to $37.6 billion. The non-oil non-gold non-silver goods imports are a good representation of domestic private consumer demand.

The fall here partly reflects the increasing import restrictions along with some slowdown in consumer demand.

Nonetheless, amid all this, there is a silver lining and here’s how it goes. The gross domestic product (GDP)—the measure of the size of an economy during a year—is calculated as a sum of private consumption expenditure, investment, government expenditure and net exports.

Net exports is exports minus imports. In the Indian context, this tends to be a negative figure, thus dragging down the overall GDP number.

During April to July the goods exports minus goods imports figure was a negative $77 billion. It was a negative $88.1 billion during the same period last year.

So, the GDP calculation will benefit because of this dynamic.