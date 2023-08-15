All’s not well on the goods trade front2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 09:03 PM IST
Goods imports fell by 17% to $52.9 billion. This is the seventh consecutive month in which goods imports have fallen.
In July, goods exports fell by around 16% to $32.3 billion. This is the sixth consecutive month in which goods exports have fallen. Along similar lines, goods imports fell by 17% to $52.9 billion. This is the seventh consecutive month in which goods imports have fallen.
