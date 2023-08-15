All’s not well on the goods trade front

In July India’s non-oil goods exports fell by a little over 8% to $27.7 billion. This is primarily on account of a slowdown in global growth. The World Bank expects global growth to slow down to 2.1% in 2023, after growing 3.1% in 2022. The forecast for advanced economies is worse. In 2023, the US and the Euro Area are expected to grow by 1.1% and 0.4%, respectively, after growing 2.1% and 3.5%, respectively, in 2022.

