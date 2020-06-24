MUMBAI: London-based research institute IHS Markit has published the flash purchasing managers' index (PMI) surveys for Japan, eurozone, United Kingdom and the United States. Flash PMI provides an early estimate of current private sector output and are typically based upon around 85% of the full survey sample.

In June, PMI readings for these economies remained in the contraction zone - below the crucial 50 mark. A reading above 50 indicates expansion and below this threshold is contraction.

The combined PMI index for the eurozone service and industrial sectors rose from 31.9 in May to 47.5 in June. In the UK as well, composite PMI for the private sector recovered from 30 in May to a four-month high of 47.6 points in June. Business sentiment considerably improved both in industry and among service providers. Similarly, PMI for the US services sector improved from 37.5 in May to 46.7 in June and for the industry PMI climbed from 39.8 to 49.6. In the case of the US, it is not just the PMI, several other economic indicators also point to an economic recovery trend.

Considering the extent of economic damage estimated to be caused by the corona crisis, this pace of recovery is surprising. It appears that reopening of economies has given business activity and consumer sentiment a boost. But economists warn that it is too early to get impressed with these readings.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at London-based Pantheon Macroeconomics says the pick-up in activity partly reflects firms working through backlogs of work that accumulated during the peak of the pandemic. “But we know from past experience that the PMI acts like a sentiment indicator, not a pure gauge of activity," he said in a note on 23 June.

He adds, the big leap in the UK composite PMI supports other indicators suggesting that gross domestic product has rebounded in June. However, he feels that a complete recovery back to pre-Covid levels likely will remain elusive this year.

Carsten Brzeski, chief economist, eurozone and global head of macro at ING, strikes a similar note of caution. “To some extent, this (eurozone PMIs) is obviously a technical rebound. The fact that PMIs are still in contractionary territory illustrates the two messages: a sense of relief that a sharp rebound is possible but at the same time caution against too much optimism. Higher unemployment, companies going bust, as well as plans to further cut back on staff and falling orders, suggest that the current ‘v’ -shaped recovery could quickly run out of steam," he said in his blog on 23 June.

Meanwhile, the outlook on global economic recovery remains gloomy. The International Monetary Fund has lowered its global growth estimate for 2020 to 3.3%, 0.1% lower than the previous estimate released in October. Recently, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath warned of further cut in global growth forecast.

