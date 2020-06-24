June Flash PMIs: Don’t get carried away by recovery signs yet

The combined PMI index for the eurozone service and industrial sectors rose from 31.9 in May to 47.5 in June. In the UK as well, composite PMI for the private sector recovered from 30 in May to a four-month high of 47.6 points in June. Business sentiment considerably improved both in industry and among service providers. Similarly, PMI for the US services sector improved from 37.5 in May to 46.7 in June and for the industry PMI climbed from 39.8 to 49.6. In the case of the US, it is not just the PMI, several other economic indicators also point to an economic recovery trend.