As IT firms struggle with muted demand, another problem emerges
Without a recovery in discretionary spending, increased reliance on cost take-out projects could become a margin headwind.
Investors in shares of information technology (IT) companies continue to search for demand tailwinds after the June quarter (Q1FY26) earnings disappointed even amid low revenue growth expectations. The ongoing global macroeconomic instability due to tariffs is a deterrent for discretionary IT spending, causing further delay in clients' decision-making cycles.