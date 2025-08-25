As IT firms struggle with muted demand, another problem emerges

While Infosys Ltd and HCL raised the lower end of their FY26 revenue growth guidance, the latter cut its Ebit (earnings before interest and taxes) margin guidance to 17-18% from 18-19%.Tier-2 IT companies continued to do relatively better than tier-1; however, due to client/company-specific challenges, there is a rising divergence now even among tier-1 revenue growth performance. This could make gauging revenue outlook trickier.