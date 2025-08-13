Same old story for Hindalco in the June quarter: Novelis drags, while domestic business shines
India operations’ Ebitda rose a solid 29% year-on-year, against a 17% decline at Novelis.
Hindalco Industries Ltd’s shares rose nearly 5% on Wednesday, following its June quarter (Q1FY26) results, in which consolidated Ebitda grew 6% year-on-year to ₹8,075 crore. The trend seen in recent quarters persisted: India's business stole the show, but wholly-owned US subsidiary Novelis Inc. remained under pressure.