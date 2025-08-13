Tariff impact

The management expects a cost hit of $60 million per quarter, assuming the existing 50% tariff on aluminium imports in the US stays. Note that sales of some of its key segments, such as automotives and speciality shipments, were also impacted as buyers waited for stability in the tariff structure. In this backdrop, Nuvama Institutional Equities has trimmed its FY26 estimated Ebitda by 3% due to lower profits at Novelis, led by higher tariffs, partially offset by higher profits at Indian operations.