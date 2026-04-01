Tile maker Kajaria Ceramics hopes to clock 7-8% year-on-year volume growth in the March quarter compared with flattish growth in Q3 as operations normalize. The third quarter was marked by weak demand and the company’s unification process to align sales operations, which led to dealer churn and temporary destocking. The unification process was aimed at ensuring dealers stock up on all Kajaria products to present customers a better selection of products.
Kajaria Ceramics’ price hike to cushion realization and margin
SummaryFor now, Kajaria’s own production units are not facing any gas supply issues.
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