Kajaria Ceramics needs to grout the cracks after fraud disclosure
Summary
Kajaria Ceramics' stock has declined 14% so far in 2025, and a repeat of any such fraud in the company in future could lead to a de-rating
Kajaria Ceramics’ recent disclosure of fraud is a sentiment dampener as it raises corporate governance issues. During the rollout of a new vendor onboarding system, Kajaria found an embezzlement of around ₹20 crore.
