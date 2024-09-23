Kajaria Ceramics had a bumper start to the year. Now it needs demand to catch up
Summary
- Kajaria Ceramics shares have underperformed compared to the Nifty 500 in 2024 due to subdued demand for tiles. Despite that, the company expects improved growth in 2024-25, aided by its branding and distribution efforts.
Shares of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd have lagged the Nifty 500 index so far in 2024. While the Kajaria stock has gained about 16%, the index has risen by 25%. Kajaria’s stock market underperformance can be attributed largely to weak demand in the tiles sector. Still, Kajaria’s returns are not insignificant. A saving grace is that the company began 2024-25 clocking an 8% year-on-year growth in sales of tiles by volume in the June quarter (the first quarter of FY25), far ahead of the industry’s 3-4% growth.