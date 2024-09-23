Kajaria Ceramics had a bumper start to the year. Now it needs demand to catch up.

Shares of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd have lagged the Nifty 500 index so far in 2024. While the Kajaria stock has gained about 16%, the index has risen by 25%. Kajaria’s stock market underperformance can be attributed largely to weak demand in the tiles sector. Still, Kajaria’s returns are not insignificant. A saving grace is that the company began 2024-25 clocking an 8% year-on-year growth in sales of tiles by volume in the June quarter (the first quarter of FY25), far ahead of the industry’s 3-4% growth.