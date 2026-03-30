Kalpataru Projects warns of adverse war impact in Q4

Still, management is upbeat on overall growth prospects. Recent gas shortages haven’t hurt its domestic manufacturing plants, which operate at 80-85% utilization levels. The total addressable market for the domestic T&D sector remains strong, with nearly ₹1 trillion of annual ordering expected over the next few years. The international pipeline also remains strong, with Africa too seeing a revival in funding-agency-backed projects, improving revenue visibility. However, with the closure of Brazil operations (Fasttel), Kalpataru is likely to recognize an impairment in the near term.