Engineering and construction company Kalpataru Projects International Ltd is bracing for the adverse impact of the Middle East conflict on its March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings. During a recent analyst meet, management noted that the Middle East accounts for 10-11% of its ₹63,300-crore order book. The power transmission & distribution (T&D) business is expected to see a potential revenue impact of ₹200-300 crore due to supply-related challenges. Kalpataru’s quarterly revenue run rate for the past three years has been ₹4,700 crore.
Kalpataru Projects warns of adverse war impact in Q4
SummaryWhile supply chain disruptions cloud the March quarter, a robust ₹1 trillion domestic pipeline and debt-reduction moves offer a silver lining for the infrastructure giant.
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