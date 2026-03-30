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Kalpataru Projects warns of adverse war impact in Q4

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read30 Mar 2026, 02:14 PM IST
Kalpataru IPO subscription status: After two days of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed 35%.
Kalpataru IPO subscription status: After two days of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed 35%.(Photo: Courtesy company website)
Summary

While supply chain disruptions cloud the March quarter, a robust 1 trillion domestic pipeline and debt-reduction moves offer a silver lining for the infrastructure giant.

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Engineering and construction company Kalpataru Projects International Ltd is bracing for the adverse impact of the Middle East conflict on its March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings. During a recent analyst meet, management noted that the Middle East accounts for 10-11% of its 63,300-crore order book. The power transmission & distribution (T&D) business is expected to see a potential revenue impact of 200-300 crore due to supply-related challenges. Kalpataru’s quarterly revenue run rate for the past three years has been 4,700 crore.

Engineering and construction company Kalpataru Projects International Ltd is bracing for the adverse impact of the Middle East conflict on its March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings. During a recent analyst meet, management noted that the Middle East accounts for 10-11% of its 63,300-crore order book. The power transmission & distribution (T&D) business is expected to see a potential revenue impact of 200-300 crore due to supply-related challenges. Kalpataru’s quarterly revenue run rate for the past three years has been 4,700 crore.

Still, management is upbeat on overall growth prospects. Recent gas shortages haven’t hurt its domestic manufacturing plants, which operate at 80-85% utilization levels. The total addressable market for the domestic T&D sector remains strong, with nearly 1 trillion of annual ordering expected over the next few years. The international pipeline also remains strong, with Africa too seeing a revival in funding-agency-backed projects, improving revenue visibility. However, with the closure of Brazil operations (Fasttel), Kalpataru is likely to recognize an impairment in the near term.

Still, management is upbeat on overall growth prospects. Recent gas shortages haven’t hurt its domestic manufacturing plants, which operate at 80-85% utilization levels. The total addressable market for the domestic T&D sector remains strong, with nearly 1 trillion of annual ordering expected over the next few years. The international pipeline also remains strong, with Africa too seeing a revival in funding-agency-backed projects, improving revenue visibility. However, with the closure of Brazil operations (Fasttel), Kalpataru is likely to recognize an impairment in the near term.

Also Read | Infosys’ inorganic growth push continues amid chase for revenue revival

For FY27, it eyes around 20% revenue growth, aided by healthy execution and robust pipeline across T&D, buildings & factories (B&F) and international markets. FY27 profit before tax margin is expected to grow 50-70 basis points to 6%. The water segment, which was facing payment delays, has seen an improvement with around 500 crore received so far in Q4FY26 under the Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0. Outstanding receivables of 1,200-1300 crore are likely to be received by September.

In Q3FY26 Kalpataru had exited a non-core business with the sale of road asset Vindhyachal Expressway. It also identified Shree Shubham Logistics as non-core and is selling specific warehouses to reduce debt. Further, promoter pledges (for real estate business) have dropped significantly, thus addressing the overhang, said a JM Financial Institutional Securities report.

Also Read | Why must investors look beyond the bottom-fishing in smallcaps?

Risks remain

To be sure, despite a diversified revenue mix and order book, execution delays and slowing order inflows owing to prolonged disruptions in the Middle East could be dampeners. Also, as Motilal Oswal Financial Services pointed out, around 50% of the company’s order book has price variation clauses. While it is adequately hedged against price swings in aluminum, zinc and copper, a sudden spike in steel prices remains a risk to its medium-to-long-term performance. The stock has declined 10% over the past month.

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Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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HomeMarketsMark To MarketKalpataru Projects warns of adverse war impact in Q4

Kalpataru Projects warns of adverse war impact in Q4

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read30 Mar 2026, 02:14 PM IST
Kalpataru IPO subscription status: After two days of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed 35%.
Kalpataru IPO subscription status: After two days of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed 35%.(Photo: Courtesy company website)
Summary

While supply chain disruptions cloud the March quarter, a robust 1 trillion domestic pipeline and debt-reduction moves offer a silver lining for the infrastructure giant.

Gift this article

Engineering and construction company Kalpataru Projects International Ltd is bracing for the adverse impact of the Middle East conflict on its March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings. During a recent analyst meet, management noted that the Middle East accounts for 10-11% of its 63,300-crore order book. The power transmission & distribution (T&D) business is expected to see a potential revenue impact of 200-300 crore due to supply-related challenges. Kalpataru’s quarterly revenue run rate for the past three years has been 4,700 crore.

Engineering and construction company Kalpataru Projects International Ltd is bracing for the adverse impact of the Middle East conflict on its March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings. During a recent analyst meet, management noted that the Middle East accounts for 10-11% of its 63,300-crore order book. The power transmission & distribution (T&D) business is expected to see a potential revenue impact of 200-300 crore due to supply-related challenges. Kalpataru’s quarterly revenue run rate for the past three years has been 4,700 crore.

Still, management is upbeat on overall growth prospects. Recent gas shortages haven’t hurt its domestic manufacturing plants, which operate at 80-85% utilization levels. The total addressable market for the domestic T&D sector remains strong, with nearly 1 trillion of annual ordering expected over the next few years. The international pipeline also remains strong, with Africa too seeing a revival in funding-agency-backed projects, improving revenue visibility. However, with the closure of Brazil operations (Fasttel), Kalpataru is likely to recognize an impairment in the near term.

Still, management is upbeat on overall growth prospects. Recent gas shortages haven’t hurt its domestic manufacturing plants, which operate at 80-85% utilization levels. The total addressable market for the domestic T&D sector remains strong, with nearly 1 trillion of annual ordering expected over the next few years. The international pipeline also remains strong, with Africa too seeing a revival in funding-agency-backed projects, improving revenue visibility. However, with the closure of Brazil operations (Fasttel), Kalpataru is likely to recognize an impairment in the near term.

Also Read | Infosys’ inorganic growth push continues amid chase for revenue revival

For FY27, it eyes around 20% revenue growth, aided by healthy execution and robust pipeline across T&D, buildings & factories (B&F) and international markets. FY27 profit before tax margin is expected to grow 50-70 basis points to 6%. The water segment, which was facing payment delays, has seen an improvement with around 500 crore received so far in Q4FY26 under the Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0. Outstanding receivables of 1,200-1300 crore are likely to be received by September.

In Q3FY26 Kalpataru had exited a non-core business with the sale of road asset Vindhyachal Expressway. It also identified Shree Shubham Logistics as non-core and is selling specific warehouses to reduce debt. Further, promoter pledges (for real estate business) have dropped significantly, thus addressing the overhang, said a JM Financial Institutional Securities report.

Also Read | Why must investors look beyond the bottom-fishing in smallcaps?

Risks remain

To be sure, despite a diversified revenue mix and order book, execution delays and slowing order inflows owing to prolonged disruptions in the Middle East could be dampeners. Also, as Motilal Oswal Financial Services pointed out, around 50% of the company’s order book has price variation clauses. While it is adequately hedged against price swings in aluminum, zinc and copper, a sudden spike in steel prices remains a risk to its medium-to-long-term performance. The stock has declined 10% over the past month.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketKalpataru Projects warns of adverse war impact in Q4
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