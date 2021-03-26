Kalyan Jewellers shares make dull debut, with investors appreciating risks more

Moreover, it’s not as if the prospects for Kalyan Jewellers were bright to begin with. For one, jewellery companies, barring a few names, have not been able to generate returns for investors. Moreover, Kalyan’s financials show it has lagged on the revenue performance meaningfully. Over FY18-20, the company’s revenues have declined at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%. One reason for the subdued performance, according to Kalyan, is that its financial year 2019 performance was adversely impacted owing to floods in the southern parts of India.