Kalyan Jewellers shines in Q1; store expansion vital

Kalyan Jewellers released its business update for the June quarter (Q1FY23). It clocked a massive 115% year-on-year (y-o-y) revenue growth in India operations during the quarter under review. Recall that Q1FY22 was impacted by the second wave of covid. Even so, revenue growth stood at 22% when compared to Q1FY20, according to the company. Also, revenue in India in the last twelve months were about 35% higher when compared to FY20 revenue.