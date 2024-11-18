Kalyan Jewellers is shining, but the valuation is pricey
Summary
- With industry-leading growth, analysts expect Kalyan’s rich valuation to sustain
Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd are down 7% since its September quarter (Q2FY25) results were out on Wednesday during market hours. Sure, a cut in customs duty on gold imports to 6% from 15% pushed customer footfalls higher, boosting sales during the quarter. But the duty reduction also meant an inventory loss of ₹69 crore, leading to a 1.5% year-on-year drop in reported Ebitda of the India business to ₹263 crore. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.