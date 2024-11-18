Kalyan Jewellers is shining, but the valuation is pricey

Expansion fuels growth

In Q2 and H1FY25, Kalyan’s India business revenue growth stood at 39% and 34% on-year, respectively, vis-à-vis Titan’s standalone revenue growth of 25% and 17%. Kalyan had 231 stores in the country at September-end, out of which 105 were FOCO. The company has launched 49 Kalyan stores in FY25 so far and is on track to achieve its guidance of 80 new stores for the full year. It plans to open 50 new stores in its digital-first platform Candere in FY25 (36 stores at September-end).