Kansai Nerolac bets on industrial paints for glossy growth, but near-term is patchy
Summary
- Facing stiff rivalry in decorative paints, Kansai Nerolac is shifting gears to industrial coatings for margin-led growth. But with consumer demand still weak, the near-term outlook remains muted.
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd is sharpening its focus on the industrial paints segment to drive growth amid rising competitive pressures in the decorative paints market. Parent company Kansai Paint Co. Ltd, Japan, hosted an analyst meet on Friday to outline its India strategy.