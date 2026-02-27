Shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints have fallen about 16% so far in 2026, touching a fresh 52-week low of ₹195.55 during Friday’s trading session. The decline reflects persistent weak growth: the company’s year-on-year revenue expansion has remained below 5% for eight consecutive quarters, and the absence of clear near-term triggers is weighing on investor sentiment.
Kansai Nerolac bets on industrial paints—but is that enough?
SummaryWeak decorative demand and limited near-term triggers have weighed on the stock, even as the company leans on industrial coatings to build steadier long-term growth.
