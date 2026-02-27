Kansai Nerolac bets on industrial paints—but is that enough?

Shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints have fallen about 16% so far in 2026, touching a fresh 52-week low of ₹195.55 during Friday’s trading session. The decline reflects persistent weak growth: the company’s year-on-year revenue expansion has remained below 5% for eight consecutive quarters, and the absence of clear near-term triggers is weighing on investor sentiment.
There is little immediate evidence of a sharp turnaround. Kansai Paint, the company’s Japanese parent, recently outlined strategy for its Indian subsidiary, reiterating a sharper focus on industrial and automotive coatings – segments that contribute about 55% of revenue and are expected to drive medium-term growth. Decorative paints, by contrast, are seen recovering only gradually.
Automotive coatings have long been Kansai Nerolac’s core strength. Over the last five years, its auto paints business has grown at about 8.3% CAGR with market share growing from 56% to more than 61%. Post-covid, they have gained share in their already strong segments, which shows competitive strength.
Powder coatings have grown 40% in the last three years, general industrial and high-performance coatings over 50%, and auto refinish about 70%. They are also entering premium segments like EV coatings, railway coatings, alloy wheels and heat-resistant coatings using Japanese technology and global acquisitions.
The industrial coatings business, however, is inherently business-to-business (B2B). Relationships with large automobile manufacturers are generally sticky, offering stability. On the flipside, industrial business margin is lower than decorative margin, impacting overall outlook.
“We expect little scope to increase margins as lower margin industrial paints have better growth prospects and decorative outlook is uncertain in near term,” said a report by PL Capital on 26 February. The broking firm expects Kansai to report 7.9% earnings per share CAGR over FY26-28.
In the December ended quarter (Q3FY26), Kansai Nerolac’s Ebitda margin stood at 13% compared to 11.3% in Q2 and 13.4% in Q3FY25. Year-on-year revenue growth was 3% in Q3FY26, adversely impacted by decorative paints, which continues to face heavy competition, high discounts and soft urban demand.
Kansai Nerolac is not rapidly chasing market share, but is keener on stabilizing the business. In decorative paints, it is focusing on north and east India, which together account for a large part of their decorative business, and pushing faster-growing categories like construction chemicals and wood finishes.
From a long-term perspective, Kansai Nerolac is a transition story where the industrial business can keep gaining share, although growth may not quickly jump to 15–20%. The stock’s performance suggests the Street is evaluating it based on the weak decorative growth. If this industrial shift continues, the business in three to five years could look more stable, more technology driven, and less dependent on retail paint cycles.
The underperformance in the stock suggests valuations are no longer demanding, although there aren't any big near-term triggers. Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) has valued stock at a price-to-earnings multiple of 30x based on March FY28 estimated earnings per share, with a target price of ₹285. At ₹203, the stock now trades at roughly 20x FY28 earnings.