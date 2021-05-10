MUMBAI : Sharply compressing margins take away the comfort generated by robust volumes growth for Kansai Nerolac’s investors. The shares of the company fell nearly 2% on NSE in Monday's opening trade.

In the March quarter, the company's decorative and industrial paints segments grew in high double-digits. Largely aided by a low base and demand from smaller cities and towns, paint makers were expected to see robust sales growth for the third consecutive quarter in March. Sales recovery in the automobile and consumer durables sectors has helped Kansai's industrial paints segment to make a comeback, analysts said. The company gets around 55% of its overall revenue from the decorative paints business and the remainder from industrial paints. Although near-term demand across segments is being impacted by the second wave of the pandemic, the company's management is optimistic of revival in demand going forward.

Kansai's gross margin contracted sharply by 440 basis points year-on-year to 34.6% hit by elevated input costs. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Prices of titanium dioxide and other crude-based monomers have risen by more than 20% in the past year. Analysts at Nomura Inc. point out that the inflationary trend will likely continue to impact the company's gross margins over H1FY22 even as Kansai is yet to fully exhaust lower-cost raw material inventory from Q2FY21.

The recent price hikes of around 1.5-2% are not enough to mitigate the impact of inflation on margins, said analysts. However, the company's management has said that it would raise prices further. As for operating margin, even though the fall in Ebitda was curtailed by a decline in employee costs and other expenses, against the backdrop of cost inflation, it hardly brings cheer, analysts said. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization.

On a consolidated basis, Ebitda margins expanded by 220bps year-on-yein the March quarter.

Bloomberg data shows that shares of the company trade at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 43 times. This is lower than peers Asian Paints Ltd and Berger Paints, which trade at PE multiples of around 75-80 times.

