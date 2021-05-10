Kansai Nerolac's fading margins take sheen off its double-digit volumes growth

In the March quarter, the company's decorative and industrial paints segments grew in high double-digits. Largely aided by a low base and demand from smaller cities and towns, paint makers were expected to see robust sales growth for the third consecutive quarter in March. Sales recovery in the automobile and consumer durables sectors has helped Kansai's industrial paints segment to make a comeback, analysts said. The company gets around 55% of its overall revenue from the decorative paints business and the remainder from industrial paints. Although near-term demand across segments is being impacted by the second wave of the pandemic, the company's management is optimistic of revival in demand going forward.

