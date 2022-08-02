Kansai Nerolac shares shine on improved earnings outlook

Why are investors excited? Kansai reported solid June quarter (Q1FY23) results with standalone revenue ahead of Street expectations. Going by the estimates of Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), Kansai clocked 30% year-on-year (y-o-y) volume growth in Q1 aided by a low base and took price hikes of 18-20% y-o-y. The brokerage points out that Kansai’s decorative paints category saw healthy demand recovery after a subdued Q4, along with better mix, which had deteriorated markedly in Q4.

