Kaynes Technology’s stock slumps—but its $1 billion growth push is just beginning
Summary
Despite a 25% slide, Kaynes is betting on massive capex, government-backed subsidies, and new capacities to fuel one of the fastest growth runways in India’s electronics manufacturing space.
Shares of Kaynes Technology India Ltd have fallen roughly 25% from their peak of ₹7,705 in October, amid a management reshuffle and the expiry of the lock-in period for pre-IPO shareholders.
