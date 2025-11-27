Kaynes is executing several key projects, including an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Gujarat and a printed circuit board (PCB) plant in Tamil Nadu, slated to begin commercial production in Q4FY26 and Q1FY27, respectively. Customers have already been onboarded for these products, with expected revenues of ₹1,000 crore from OSAT and ₹500 crore from the PCB plant in FY27. The PCB facility will gradually ramp up to high-density interconnect PCBs, which are projected to make up nearly 20% of total output and deliver higher margins.