Kaynes Technology’s growth play: High-margin electronics and OSAT ambitions
Investor optimism is rising as Kaynes gears up to become an integrated electronics player with upcoming OSAT and PCB plants, backed by government subsidies.
Shares of Kaynes Technology India Ltd have climbed about 5% over the past two days following the appointment of Muthukumar Narayanaswamy as managing director on Wednesday. The move comes amid a broader top-management reshuffle after chief executive officer Rajesh Sharma resigned last week.