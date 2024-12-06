As Kaynes Technology chases faster growth, stock’s valuations follow suit

For now, investors are sitting on handsome returns, with the stock appreciating over 130% so far in 2024. The company has been able to deliver on growth, and investors have given a thumbs up. “Its revenue has been growing at an average rate of about 58% over the last eight quarters, and we believe this momentum to further strengthen due to the execution of a strong order book at hand," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services in their September quarter results (Q2FY25) review report.