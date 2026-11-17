Kaynes Technology India’s shares dropped to a 52-week low of ₹2,744 on Monday after September quarter (Q2FY27) earnings plunged. Consolidated net profit fell 62% year-on-year, thanks to high interest and depreciation expenses due to the commissioning of new projects.
Kaynes Technology India’s shares dropped to a 52-week low of ₹2,744 on Monday after September quarter (Q2FY27) earnings plunged. Consolidated net profit fell 62% year-on-year, thanks to high interest and depreciation expenses due to the commissioning of new projects.
Operating cash flow was negative. Kaynes changed its statutory auditor and restated its FY26 financial statements involving changes in provisioning, borrowings and other items.
Operating cash flow was negative. Kaynes changed its statutory auditor and restated its FY26 financial statements involving changes in provisioning, borrowings and other items.
Ebitda fell 16% y-o-y to ₹126 crore and revenue grew 4% to ₹952 crore, with smart meter sales dropping almost 80%. The segment’s revenue contribution shrank to 6% from 30% a year ago.
The core electronics manufacturing services (EMS) revenue grew 34% y-o-y. EMS growth was 42% in H1. The management is confident of 30%-plus growth in FY27. The total order book grew 31% to ₹10,000 crore in Q2.
Understandably, Nuvama Institutional Equities cut its earnings-per-share for FY27 and FY28 by 37% each to factor the Q2 earnings miss and outlook.
The management reduced meter supplies to prioritize the recovery of outstanding receivables from state government, which rose to ₹1,402 crore in Q1, 1.5 times FY26 segment sales. Kaynes reduced the outstanding to ₹1,091 crore by Q2 and plans to ramp up supplies only after it falls below ₹750 crore.
Metering plans
It is in discussions with potential partners to handle installation and operations and maintenance, while retaining manufacturing.
“On the metering stake sale, ambitions appear steep; selling the pain-stricken installation business, while retaining the lucrative manufacturing business, looks theoretically perfect, could be challenging to execute; in a best-case scenario, if executed, it could very likely be at not-so-attractive terms,” JM Financial said in its Kaynes result review report titled, ‘The Street is falling out of love.’
A proposed joint venture with US-based Vishay Intertechnology could utilize 75-90% of Kaynes’ existing semiconductor capacity.
Given the woes, Kaynes’ shares have fallen by over 50% in the past year after the IPO lock-in ended. The stock still trades at about 56 times FY27 estimated earnings, as per Bloomberg.
The resolution of smart meter issues is essential to regain growth momentum. Consistency in future reporting and disclosures following the account restatement is also crucial.