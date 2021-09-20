KEC gains more than 7% on acquisition to spur growth

KEC has already been posting healthy revenue growth. The company saw revenue growth of 15% year-on-year during the June quarter. The same was helped by robust growth in Railways (up 14% year-on-year. Even other segments as Civil works and Cables saw phenomenal revenues growth. Though transmission and Distribution or T&D business also saw revenues grow well, however, there was some disappointment in the international T&D business. T&D SAE reported a 27% decline in revenues which also led to an impact on operating performance. The larger-than-anticipated impact of Covid-19 and commodity inflation were key reasons for the impact.