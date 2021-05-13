KEC International Q4: Good show on revenues but margins disappoint

However, what’s more worrying is that there doesn’t seem to be much respite on the margin front in the near future as well. As analysts from Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd said, “We expect near-term Ebitda margin (i.e., H1FY22) to be impacted by rising commodity prices, especially steel (difficult to hedge)." The broker has cut FY22 estimated earnings per share cut by 6% to reflect commodity headwinds on margins. "But execution is expected to remain robust and investments in new segments to drive growth leading to a long-term positive view," Nomura’s analysts have pointed out in a report on 13 May.