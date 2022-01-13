KEC International’s strong order inflows across businesses bode well for future

The company said that with these orders, its year-to-date order intake surpasses ₹13,000 crores, with a staggering growth of 2 times vis-à-vis last year. Notably, this is the highest-ever inflow till mid-January in any fiscal, said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. The first nine months of FY19 had seen inflows of ₹11,500 crore with L1 orders of ₹4,000 crore. Till first half FY22, Railways and Transmission & Distribution (T&D) respectively were the major contributors to the overall inflows with each contributing at 33% and 28% respectively as per analysts. Emkay analysts have increased their annual inflow forecast to ₹18,000 crore.