KEC International has tailwinds of order wins, financial leverage
Summary
- Robust order pipeline and improved profitability metrics position KEC for sustained growth, but execution risks linger.
KEC International Ltd appears well-positioned to meet its FY25 order inflow guidance of around ₹25,000 crore. Last week, the company secured three big orders totalling nearly ₹4,000 crore, bringing its FY25 order intake to ₹17,500 crore so far. Additionally, its lowest bidder (L1) portfolio stands at ₹8,400 crore, further supporting its order pipeline.