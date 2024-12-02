KEC International has tailwinds of order wins, financial leverage

Valuation and risks

While brokerage estimates for KEC’s FY25 and FY26 earnings might initially appear aggressive, they become plausible when viewed through the lens of financial leverage. For instance, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has forecast an earnings per share (EPS) growth of 82% for FY25 and 67% for FY26, even after the doubling of EPS in FY24 over FY23. As the delta (rate of change) in net profit is significant, the stock starts to look significantly cheaper in terms of price-to-earnings multiples. Based on Motilal’s FY26 estimates, KEC’s shares trade at 24x.