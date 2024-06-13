KEC International's prospects shine, but margin recovery remains crucial
Summary
- Ebitda margin has been gradually improving and strategic project bidding is in place, but sustained margin recovery is essential for future stability.
KEC International Ltd's steep 55% rally in the stock over the past year has been vindicated by the positive business outlook shared by its management at the recent RP Goenka group investor conference. In fact, the capital goods company’s shares are hovering close to all-time highs.