KEC International's prospects shine, but margin recovery remains crucial

Notably, KEC’s net working capital days reduced to 112 as of March from a peak of 133 days in September. Lower working capital requirements helped keep net debt almost flat at ₹5,000 crore, despite a 15% year-on-year revenue growth to ₹19,914 crore in FY24. The management is targeting another 15% revenue growth for FY25 and does not expect net debt to rise. With Ebitda improving, investors can expect KEC’s high net debt-to-Ebitda ratio to drop from the high level of 4.2 times at March-end.