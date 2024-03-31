Page Industries faces uphill battle amid lingering earnings woes
Summary
Patience is a virtue, but that may not be the case if you are an investor in Page Industries Ltd’s stock. This is because the wait for an earnings turnaround is getting longer. Weak demand, heightened competition and an inferior product mix is feared to keep its realizations muted in the March quarter (Q4FY24) as well as FY25.