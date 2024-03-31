Page Industries faces uphill battle amid lingering earnings woes

Page’s recent earnings performance suggests it is feeling more pressure of the overall weakness in consumption demand for innerwear products than those having exposure to the mass segment. Note that there is no like-to-like comparison between Page, Dollar Industries Ltd and Lux Industries Ltd as the other two companies offer innerwear products at relatively lower price points. As the chart alongside shows, revenues of other value-focused listed peers such as Dollar and Lux have grown faster than Page in the recent four quarters. This is attributed to entry-price products witnessing better demand than Page’s products. This could be a fallout of consumers opting to down-trade amid muted demand. As such, Page is not looking to tweak prices any time soon.