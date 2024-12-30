Capex plans, robust demand may keep KEI Industries charged up

KEI Industries Ltd is preparing to carry out its enhanced capital expenditure (capex) guidance. The cable and wire company recently completed a fundraise of ₹2,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) at ₹3,800 a share. These funds are expected to help its balance sheet and support its greenfield expansion at Sanand in Gujarat, where it has plans for ₹1,800-1,900 crore of capex (in phases) to increase its cable capacity. This increased capacity is expected to generate additional revenue of ₹5,000 crore by FY28.